KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 4, 2024

It’s Spirit Week at the Early Childhood Education Center. Today is Wear Neon Day – for bright colors and smiles. Wednesday is Crazy Hair Day.

It’s also Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy and today is Neon Day too. Wednesday is College & Career Day.

Warm Springs K-8 8th graders will attend a special performance of Hunter Noack’s In A Landscape piano concert today. 3rd graders are going swimming at the Madras Aquatic Center.

The OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Weed ID and Control Lunch and Learn today from noon to 1 p.m. in the Education Building Conference Room. There will be a free lunch and discussion about the methods to identify weeds or other plants, the impact of doing nothing, and practical methods to control unwanted plants in your garden, yard, or pasture.

There is a Wellbriety class today at from 1-2:00 at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center conference room. All are welcome.

The Tribal Cannabis Referendum is tomorrow. Voting will take place the Community Center aerobics room from 8am to 8pm. If you are a local eligible Tribal Member voter but will be out of town for tomorrow’s Tribal Cannabis Referendum, you can pick up an absentee ballot at Vital Stats. Complete it and return it before you are out of town on June 5th. If you need a ride to vote call 509-563-9053. If you want to help with the Get Out the Vote campaign to make sure folks know there is a Tribal Referendum vote this Wednesday – you can volunteer to canvas by calling or texting 509-563-9053.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet after school tomorrow.

Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project, a traveling exhibit, will be on display at the Museum at Warm Springs June 5 – September 7. The public is invited to an opening reception tomorrow from 5:30-7:30PM. Light refreshments will be available.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

Warm Springs Fire Management’s Camp Crew Training will take place on Thursday, June 13th 9am-3pm in their training room. Anyone interested in being on a camp crew should attend. Get more information and register by calling 541-553-1146 and ask for dispatch.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts for community members. It is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, Wednesdays 1-5:00, Thursdays 1-7 and Sundays by request. Projects could include such as wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well. For more information call 541-553-3290 or 541-460 0582.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The Pi-ume-sha Men’s & Women’s Softball Slam is June 28-30 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. For more info, contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-up dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-ups will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

Summer Acceleration is being offered in Jefferson County 509J schools from July 29th thru August 16th. Students can be signed up at your school office. This is from kindergarten students 9:30-1:30 daily and 1st thru 8th grade will attend 9am – 3pm. The 21st Century Community Learning Center was created with the purpose of “helping children succeed academically through the application of evidence-based practices when school is not in session.”