Improved WSTC Service for Simnasho

Warm Springs Telecom has completed testing for a circuit upgrade to Schoolie/Simnasho.

That means Telecom service is going from Eagle Butte directly to the Schoolie Flat tower to serve Simnasho.

Previously the signal was relayed to Sidwalter Butte and then to Schoolie.

Testing the circuit last week – it was determined that Telecom is now delivering a 1-GIG connection to Simnasho.

A few years ago the entire Reservation was sharing 1-GIG.

The next cut-over to improve service will be the Seekseequa by-pass next that will be designed to deliver a 1-GIG connection to the Seekseequa community.