KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 19, 2024

I.H.S. Clinic programs are closed today due to the Juneteenth federal holiday.

A parenting class meets each Wednesday morning from 11am until noon at Warm Springs Behavioral Health. Also on Wednesdays is a Grief Support Group for adults only from 4-5pm and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

A Women’s Crafting Circle meets today at the Papalaxsimisha office, located at 1142 Warm Springs Street. All women are welcome to bring their own craft and spend time with others at one of both sessions. Women’s Crafting Circle meets from noon to 2 and from 5:30-7:30.

People enrolled in the VeggieRx program can pick up their produce on Thursdays around 11:00 a.m. at the Family Resource Center. You can still sign up too. Stop by and talk with Dayle Tufti. This week is a Summer Solstice Meet the Farmer and Tasting event for all Veggie Rx participants, including current, past and future members. They’ll have corn and bean salad with chips and a berry dessert made with locally grown produce this Thursday from 11am until 1pm at the Family Resource Center.

The Warm Springs Work Experience & Development Department is looking for 5 young people to attend a free Youth Construction training opportunity this summer in Portland. Youth must be 16 to 19 years old. They will receive hands on exploration of construction craftsman skills. All meals, books, safety equipment and tools will be provided and there is no cost to participants. Students will be exposed to construction skills and careers, be equipped with safe work practices, and proper use of a variety of tools. Chaperones and lodging will also be provided. Call 541.553.3324 to sign up or get more information. There is an orientation session Thursday evening in Portland and so interested individuals need to get signed up right away.

Friday from 1-4pm is World Go Out and Skate Day at Elmer Quinn Park. There will be Tricks, a Skateboard Fix Table, Local Skaters, DJ, Pizza, and Giveaways. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Canyon Ranch Camp will start this Saturday at 8am. Interested youth not signed up can get registration forms at the Warm Springs market. This camp is for kids ages 8 through 13. It is located on Gladys Grant’s ranch, 8 miles from Warm Springs, off of the Pelton Dam Road. This year, it will be Saturday, June 22nd through Monday, June 24th. For more information call Gladys 541-325-2650. Registrations need to be received by June 21st.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Wednesday, June 26th 9am to 1pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Health Fair t-shirts will be given to everyone who turns in a completed passport! Be sure to check in and get your card before you visit the booths.

Boarding School Orientation will be held on Friday, June 28th at noon and Saturday, June 29th at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma and Chemawa Indian School in Salem. 2024-25 boarding school applications are available now at the Higher Education office and the deadline to apply is July 31st. For more information call 541-553-3311.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project childcare needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk or download the form HERE and return to ECE or email to r.trimble@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club is open weekdays from 8am to 5pm. The Summer Meals Program doesn’t begin until July, so kids need to bring breakfast and lunch. Membership applications are available at the club. The Summer Program is fee is $25 and its open to youth ages 5 and up. They should plan to bring a backpack, water bottle, and a change of clothes for water play days.