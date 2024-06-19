KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 20, 2024

People enrolled in the VeggieRx program can pick up their produce today starting around 11:00 a.m. at the Family Resource Center. You can still sign up too. Stop by and talk with Dayle Tufti. Today, they’re also having a Summer Solstice Meet the Farmer and Tasting event for all Veggie Rx participants, including current, past and future members. They’ll have corn and bean salad with chips and a berry dessert made with locally grown produce from 11am until 1pm at the Family Resource Center.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are: “On Second Thought” from 4-5pm and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs annual Employee Appreciation Day luncheon will be held from noon to 3 tomorrow at the Tribal Administration Building.

Tomorrow is World Go Out and Skate Day at Elmer Quinn Park. There will be Tricks, a Skateboard Fix Table, Local Skaters, DJ, Pizza, and Giveaways. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Canyon Ranch Camp will start this Saturday at 8am. Interested youth not signed up can get registration forms at the Warm Springs market. This camp is for kids ages 8 through 13. It is located on Gladys Grant’s ranch, 8 miles from Warm Springs, off of the Pelton Dam Road. This year, it will be Saturday, June 22nd through Monday, June 24th. For more information call Gladys 541-325-2650. Registrations need to be received by tomorrow.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up next weekend, June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment is set for July 8-10 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts for community members. It is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, Wednesdays 1-5:00, Thursdays 1-7 and Sundays by request. Projects could include such as wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well. For more information call 541-553-3290 or 541-460 0582.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.