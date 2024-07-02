CTWS Early Release for the 4th of July

Warm Springs Tribal Offices will close ahead of the 4th of July Holiday at noon on July 3, 2024. 4th of July Early Memo – 7.2.2024

Families with children at ECE are reminded to pick up your kids no later than 12:30.

Tribal Programs are closed for the 4th of July.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July activities will start with a 5K run at 8am.

The 4th of July Parade – Honoring All Women Warriors from All Branches of the Military – will start at 11.

If you’re participating in the parade, lineup starts at 9 and judging at 10.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market will open early at 9:30 with some parade decorations to encourage participation for community members

There’s a barbecue at noon behind the Community Center

A horse shoe tourney is at 12:30

Family fun games will get going around 1:30

The fireworks show starts at dusk.

Just a reminder that KWSO will be broadcasting the Waterfront Blues Festival all weekend live from Portland courtesy of KBOO and Oregon Community Media. Tune in Thursday thru Sunday at noon each day.