KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 26, 2024

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Fridays at the Behavioral Health Center, there is Relapse Prevention class from 11am to noon and a War Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon. A support group for individuals experiencing anxiety is held every Friday from 3-4pm. The sessions help with managing anxiety in a safe, non-judgmental and accepting environment.

For senior lunch today, Indian beef tacos are on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo is happening in Madras through Saturday. The carnival rides open at noon today and tomorrow. The rodeo is tonight and Saturday at 7. Cost for the rodeo is $15 for adults, $7 for ages 6-12 and 5 and under are free. There’s live music each evening. The fair closes at 11 every night.

Commodities of Warm Springs and Fences for Fido are having a free dog bed giveaway today across from Warm Springs Market. It will start at 5pm until 7.

There will be a Huckleberry Feast mini powwow, Saturday evening, July 27th at Hehe Longhouse, Starting at 7 p.m.

Jim Pepper Fest 2024 is this Saturday, July 27th from noon to 5pm. It’s a family friendly event and free to attend at Columbia Park Annex on North Lombard Street & Woolsey Avenue in Portland. There will be Native artists, activities for the whole family and food. KWSO’s Samiakin Allen is the MC for the day. Learn more about the artists online at www.jimpepperfest.net. Later that evening, the Jim Pepper Native Arts Council will present “A Tribute to John Trudell” featuring Minnesota/Ojibwe songwriter Annie Humphrey, Warm Springs Nation singer Quiltman, Iowa-born folksinger & activist David Huckfelt and Portland guitar slinger Mark Shark Saturday at 7pm at Alberta Abbey in Portland. Proceeds will benefit the Jim Pepper Native Arts Council. You can purchase tickets in advance at https://www.jimpepperfest.net/.

Family & friends are invited to a namegiving for the children of Phoebe Suppah – Dorothea, Stephan, Clarissa & Levi Joe – this Saturday at He He Longhouse. Veterans are asked to attend as the oldest daughter will be going overseas in November for active duty. Richard Suppah’s son and daughter Rick and Rose will also be receiving names. For more information text/call Phoebe at 509-367-4822.

The Warm Springs Cannabis Company is hiring to fill five farm tech positions at the Tribal Farm. These are full-time positions with starting pay of $20 per hour. To apply, stop by the Warm Springs Economic Development office and complete an application.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is now taking applications for the Permanent Supportive Housing Program. This program provides affordable housing with tenant support services to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are experiencing chronic homelessness, limited income, and mental or physical health issues, disabilities and/or substance use disorder.