KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 11, 2024

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The Thursday Market is back today, from 10:30am – 2pm in the new campus pavilion. This week: Jefferson County Public Health will be doing Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings along with STI screenings. Warm Springs Community Action Team Youth will be taking sign-ups for summer youth activities. Warm Springs Prevention will have information and swag. KWSO will have some mini books, Campus History Project information, COIC will be on hand with applications for their Septic Assistance Grant Program, Cha Cha Ramirez will be set up. Beatrice Lopez will be selling her bone necklaces & earring sets, bundles of 10 necklaces for memorials & giveaways, beaded earrings, dreamcatchers, salsa and blueberry jam. OSU Extension Service will have a Lego activity, plus a make-and-take suncatcher activity. Furnish Hope in Bend is brining free furniture for community members. Any and all other vendors are welcome. Contact KWSO if you have questions.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is holding a blessing ceremony this morning at 11. Warm Springs locals – Tribal Members, Reservation Residents and Employees of the Tribes are invited to the pools each day starting today to July 16th from 11:30am to 6pm. Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort will open to the public later this month. Check https://kahneeta.com/ for updates.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are: “On Second Thought” from 4-5pm and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30.

Applications for the extra-curricular activities summer allowances available to Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County students in Warm Springs are open through tomorrow. Application packets are available on the JOM CTWS Facebook page. You may email your application and support documents to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off to any of the parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White and Martha Alavarez. Please ensure that you completely fill out the forms to ensure timely process.

At KWSO we are currently participating in a national survey to see how folks are using new technology to listen and connect to us. We are asking community members to take 15 minutes to give us your feedback. The survey ends Monday July 15, 2024. You can find the survey link on today’s community calendar () Thanks in advance for taking the time to participate in this SURVEY!

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-up dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-ups will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

Warm Springs Extension Service is inviting people to join them on the Summer Fruit Loop Tour, Tuesday July 23rd. They will be visiting several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. You will need to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available for those who want to ride. Let them know if you will be riding or driving your own vehicle. Contact Sara Olson 541-553-3238.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees and or from noon to 7:00pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.