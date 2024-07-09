KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 10, 2024

Tribal Councill will meet today. On the agenda this morning – Secretary-Treasurer Review; Cannabis Retail Discussion; and Probate Update. This afternoon’s items are ECE Update; and TERO 101.

A parenting class meets each Wednesday morning from 11am until noon at Warm Springs Behavioral Health. Also on Wednesdays is a Grief Support Group for adults only from 4-5pm and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

A Women’s Crafting Circle meets today at the Papalaxsimisha office, located at 1142 Warm Springs Street. All women are welcome to bring their own craft and spend time with others at one of both sessions. Women’s Crafting Circle meets from noon to 2 and from 5:30-7:30.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Sloppy Joes, sweet potato fries & pineapple coleslaw are on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Alcohol & Drug Education classes at the Senior Center will be held every Wednesday through the summer at 3pm. Seniors are welcome and can bring others interested in learning.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment will take place this evening at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. There is a community potluck barbecue at 6, new joiners and re-joiners time is 6:45 and the powwow starts at 7. Camping areas and some teepee poles are available.

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort will be holding a blessing ceremony this Thursday at 11am. Warm Springs locals – Tribal Members, Reservation Residents and Employees of the Tribes – are invited to the pools starting this Thursday to Tuesday, July 16th from 11:30am to 6pm each day. Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort will open to the public later this month. Check https://kahneeta.com/ for updates.

The Thursday Market is back this week, tomorrow, from 10:30am – 2pm in the new campus pavilion. This week: Jefferson County Public Health will be doing Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings along with STI screenings. Warm Springs Community Action Team Youth will be taking sign-ups for summer youth activities. Warm Springs Prevention will have information and swag. KWSO will have some mini books, Campus History Project information, COIC will be on hand with applications for their Septic Assistance Grant Program, Cha Cha Ramirez will be set up. And, Beatrice Lopez will be selling her bone necklaces & earring sets, bundles of 10 necklaces for memorials & giveaways, beaded earrings, dreamcatchers, salsa and blueberry jam. Any and all other vendors are welcome. Contact KWSO if you have questions.

Applications for the extra-curricular activities summer allowances available to Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County students in Warm Springs are open through this Friday. Application packets are available on the JOM CTWS Facebook page. You may email your application and support documents to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off to any of the parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White and Martha Alavarez. Please ensure that you completely fill out the forms to ensure timely process.

Friends of Baseball, NARA and Warm Springs Prevention are co-sponsoring a one-day Jefferson County Baseball and Softball Clinic for players age 10 and over who are ready to improve their skills. There is no cost, and spots are limited. It’s on Saturday, July 13th. Pre-registration opens at 9:30am for ages 10-12 and their clinic is from 10am until noon. Registration for players 13 and up opens at 12:30, and their clinic is from 1-3:00. For more information contact Andy Leonard at Warm Springs Prevention.

At KWSO we are currently participating in a national survey to see how folks are using new technology to listen and connect to us. We are asking community members to take 15 minutes to give us your feedback. The survey ends Monday July 15, 2024.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees and or from noon to 7:00pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.