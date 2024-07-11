KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 12, 2024

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees and or from noon to 7:00pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

It’s senior breakfast today from 7:30-9:30 with takeout available.

Fridays at the Behavioral Health Center, there is Relapse Prevention class from 11am to noon and a Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon. A support group for individuals experiencing anxiety is held every Friday from 3-4pm. The sessions help with managing anxiety in a safe, non-judgmental and accepting environment.

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort will be open to Tribal Members and their immediate household only, free of charge from 11 am-6pm each day until July 16th. Tribal ID’s are required for entry.

Today is the deadline to submit applications for the extra-curricular activities summer allowances available to Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County students in Warm Springs. Application packets are available on the JOM CTWS Facebook page. You may email your application and support documents to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off to any of the parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White and Martha Alavarez. Please ensure that you completely fill out the forms to ensure timely process.

Friends of Baseball, NARA and Warm Springs Prevention are co-sponsoring a one-day Jefferson County Baseball and Softball Clinic for players age 10 and over who are ready to improve their skills. There is no cost, and spots are limited. It will be held tomorrow. Pre-registration opens at 9:30am for ages 10-12 and their clinic is from 10am until noon. Registration for players 13 and up opens at 12:30, and their clinic is from 1-3:00. For more information contact Andy Leonard at Warm Springs Prevention or email andy.leonard@wstribes.org.

At KWSO we are currently participating in a national survey to see how folks are using new technology to listen and connect to us. We are asking community members to take 15 minutes to give us your feedback. The survey ends Monday July 15, 2024. Thanks in advance for taking the time to participate in this SURVEY!

The Central Oregon Disability Support Network is taking registrations for a Jefferson County Summer Nutrition Training event on July 23rd from 1-3pm at the Madras COCC Conference Room. They are hosting a parent training session with Jenny Janov, Pediatric Dietician with Eat, Play Thrive. She will share information about healthy eating habits, strategies for picky eaters, and food dislikes. To register, visit: https://www.codsn.org/events-and-calendar/.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is considering affordable rental housing for members working on the reservation. A larger data collection project is underway already in the form of a housing survey. They do need more input so if you have a chance to complete the housing survey – please do it. The new Workforce Survey would better assess the needs of Tribal Employees with regard to available housing, commuting issues, affordability and needs for additional options to attract and keep qualified employees who support Tribal Operations. CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE SURVEY