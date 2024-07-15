KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 16, 2024

On today’s Tribal Council agenda this morning – Lumen; Water Facility; and Mt. Hood Meadows. And, this afternoon is the City of Portland Tribal Relations program manager.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving vegetable lasagna & green salad from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Today is the final day of free swimming for tribal members at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. It will be open to Tribal Members and their immediate household only, from 11 am-6pm today.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-up dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-ups will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Narcotics Anonymous Meeting from 1-2pm. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. And, Youth Wellbriety meets from 4-5:00.

The Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is open to youth ages 6 to 17 through August 9th. Parents/guardians can sign kids up at the Recreation office.

The Central Oregon Disability Support Network is taking registrations for a Jefferson County Summer Nutrition Training event on July 23rd from 1-3pm at the Madras COCC Conference Room. They are hosting a parent training session with Jenny Janov, Pediatric Dietician with Eat, Play Thrive. She will share information about healthy eating habits, strategies for picky eaters, and food dislikes. To register, visit: https://www.codsn.org/events-and-calendar/.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees and or from noon to 7:00pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. The application is open now until August 31st. Applicants can apply online at www.coic.org/cosap and can also fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office and send it to septic@coic.org. COIC will collect and review applications and make sure homeowners meet the basic requirements, and then the Warm Springs Public Utilities department will be handling the inspections and installations.