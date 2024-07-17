KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 17, 2024

Funeral Arrangements for Rosalind Charley Sampson

This morning at the Simnasho Longhouse, the last meal is at 7am, Shaker services at 8 and they will depart at 9am for burial at Skookum Creek Cemetery.

A youth group from Spokane is putting on a basketball camp in Warm Springs today thru Friday for kids in kindergarten thru 6th grade. It’s each day from 9am to noon at the old elementary gym. Parents can sign kids up any day at the registration table.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Stuffed pork chops, mashed looksh, green beans & salad are on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-up dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-ups will be held tomorrow and again on August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

A parenting class meets each Wednesday morning from 11am until noon at Warm Springs Behavioral Health. Also on Wednesdays is a Grief Support Group for adults only from 4-5pm and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

Alcohol & Drug Education classes at the Senior Center will be held every Wednesday through the summer at 3pm. Seniors are welcome and can bring others interested in learning.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is tomorrow 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Quilts Coffee House in Simnasho is having a Tattoo Party and Concert featuring Annie Humphrey & David Huckfelt on Thursday, July 25th. The tattoo party is at noon and concert at 7pm. Admission is $5 per person and vendors are welcome.

Family & friends are invited to a name giving for the children of Phoebe Suppah – Dorothea, Stephan, Clarissa & Levi Joe – on Saturday, July 27th at He He Longhouse. Veterans are asked to attend as the oldest daughter will be going overseas in November for active duty. For more information text/call Phoebe at 509-367-4822.