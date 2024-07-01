KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 2, 2024

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their Agenda are updates from Governmental Affairs, Human Resources, Education, Indian Head Gaming, Tribal Court & Finance

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Narcotics Anonymous Meeting from 1-2pm. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. And, Youth Wellbriety meets from 4-5:00.

The last day to register for the 28th annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run is today. The run is the 4th of July at Sahalee Park in Madras. You can register for the 10K run, 5K run or walk or the 2 mile run online (https://www.madrasrunners.com/todd-beamer-run/) Race day registration will be open on site from 6:30-7:30.

There will be an enchilada fundraiser at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church tomorrow (July 3rd) from 11am until 2pm. The cost is $12 per plate and includes beef enchiladas, rice, beans and a drink.

This Thursday is the 4th of July Holiday and the Tribes will be closed. Recreation is hosting an 8am 5K run, the parade at 11, a BBQ at Noon, Afternoon games and Fireworks after Dark.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market will be held on the 4th of July at least until noon. Stop by the KWSO booth to pick up decorations for your parade float. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information.

Starting at Noon on the 4th of July – KWSO will be broadcasting the Waterfront Blues Festival from Portland. Tune in on your radio, on our website or on your phone with the KWSO App. Live music starts at noon daily Thursday thru Sunday.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club is closed this Thursday and Friday.

The 509J Summer Meal Program will begin next Monday. At the Warm Springs K8 – breakfast is 8:30-9 and lunch is 11:30-12. This is for all youth 18 and younger.

The Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is open to youth ages 6 to 17 through August 9th. Parents/guardians can sign kids up at the Recreation office.

Warm Springs Extension Service is inviting people to join them on the Summer Fruit Loop Tour, on Tuesday July 23rd. They will be visiting several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. You will need to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available for those who want to ride. Let them know if you will be riding or driving your own vehicle. Contact Sara Olson 541-553-3238.

The Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. The application is open now until August 31st. Applicants can apply online at “C O I C dot org forward slash C O S A P” www.coic.org/cosap and can also fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-up dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-ups will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.