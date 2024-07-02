Warm Springs Thursday Market 4th of July

This week’s Thursday Market (4th of July edition) will be at the new Campus Pavillion starting a little earlier at 9:30am ahead of the 4th of July Parade (it will likely end a little earlier too).
- There will be some free parade decoration fixings for parade participants to decorate floats or bicycles.
- Fresh Harvest Kits will be given out.
- KWSO will have ice pops.
- Chuush For All will be there.
- The Warm Springs Community Action Team will have books and activities.
- Other vendors will offer jewelry and more.
Everyone is welcome to stop by the Thursday Market on the 4th of July!