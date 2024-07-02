Warm Springs Thursday Market 4th of July

This week’s Thursday Market (4th of July edition) will be at the new Campus Pavillion starting a little earlier at 9:30am ahead of the 4th of July Parade (it will likely end a little earlier too).

There will be some free parade decoration fixings for parade participants to decorate floats or bicycles.

Fresh Harvest Kits will be given out.

KWSO will have ice pops.

Chuush For All will be there.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will have books and activities.

Other vendors will offer jewelry and more.

Everyone is welcome to stop by the Thursday Market on the 4th of July!