KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 3, 2024

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices will close at noon today ahead of the 4th of July Holiday. ECE families are asked to pick up children no later than 12:30.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. clinics will also close at noon today and be closed tomorrow for the holiday.

There will be an enchilada fundraiser at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church today from 11am until 2pm. The cost is $12 per plate and includes beef enchiladas, rice, beans and a drink.

Senior Wellness Program will have breakfast today starting at 8:30 a.m. There will not be any home delivered meals today. This change is due to the last-minute notice of early release on July 3rd for all employees. Please stay hydrated and cool over the 4th of July weekend.

This week’s Thursday Market at the new Campus Pavillion will start an hour earlier at 9:30am ahead of the 4th of July Parade and likely end a little earlier. There will be some free parade decoration fixings for parade participants to decorate floats or bicycles. Fresh Harvest Kits will be given out. KWSO will have ice pops. Chuush For All will be there. The Warm Springs Community Action Team will have books and activities. Other vendors will offer jewelry and more. Everyone is welcome to stop by.

The Boys and Girls Club is closed July 4th and 5th.

Garbage routes usually done on Thursday will be done on Friday this week because of the holiday. Sanitation asks that caregivers, family, friends and neighbors check with their elderly and handicapped family/neighbors to help them get their household garbage totes to the end of their driveways. The Sanitation Crew wishes everyone a safe and great 4th of July Holiday!

This Fourth of July – KWSO will be offering our new annual tradition of broadcasting the Waterfront Blues Festival, live from Portland – courtesy of KBOO radio and Oregon Community Media. Bluesfest is Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7. KWSO will be sharing the live music starting just before noon on the 4th of July going to 10pm. The broadcast will be back Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at noon. You can listen on your radio at 91.9FM, on our stream at kwso dot org and on your phone with the KWSO App.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment is coming up July 8-10 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. Monday, July 8th there’s a parade and stick game tourney. Tuesday, July 9th starts off with a weenie roast at 6pm, followed by new & re-joiners and the powwow. Wednesday, July 10th there’s a potluck barbecue at 6pm and the powwow at 7. Camping areas and some teepee poles are available.

Alcohol & Drug Education classes at the Senior Center will be held every Wednesday through the summer at 3pm. Seniors are welcome and can bring others interested in learning.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July activities will start with a 5K run at 8am. Pre-registration is open now at the Community Center office. The 4th of July Parade – Honoring All Women Warriors from All Branches of the Military – will start at 11. If you’re participating in the parade, lineup starts at 9 and judging at 10. There’s a barbecue at noon behind the Community Center, a horse shoe tourney at 12:30 and family fun games will get going around 1:30. The fireworks show starts at dusk.

The 28th annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run is the 4th of July at Sahalee Park in Madras. You can learn more online. Race day registration will be open on site from 6:30-7:30.