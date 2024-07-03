KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 4, 2024

The tribal organization is closed today for the 4th of July holiday. Offices will reopen on Friday.

The Boys and Girls Club is closed today and tomorrow.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees and or from noon to 7:00pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July Parade – Honoring All Women Warriors from All Branches of the Military – will start at 11 this morning. If you’re participating in the parade, lineup starts at 9 and judging at 10. There’s a barbecue at noon behind the Community Center, a horse shoe tourney at 12:30 and family fun games will get going around 1:30. The fireworks show starts at dusk.

This Fourth of July – KWSO will be offering our new annual tradition of broadcasting the Waterfront Blues Festival, live from Portland – courtesy of KBOO radio and Oregon Community Media. Bluesfest is today to Sunday, July 7. KWSO will be sharing the live music starting just before noon on today going to 10pm. The broadcast will be back Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at noon. You can listen on your radio at 91.9FM, on our stream at kwso.org and on your phone with the KWSO App.

This week’s Thursday Market at the new Campus Pavillion will start an hour earlier at 9:30am ahead of the 4th of July Parade and likely end a little earlier. There will be some free parade decoration fixings for parade participants to decorate floats or bicycles. Fresh Harvest Kits will be given out. KWSO will have ice pops. Chuush For All will be there. The Warm Springs Community Action Team will have books and activities. Other vendors will offer jewelry and more. Everyone is welcome to stop by.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-up dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-ups will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

Warm Springs Recreation and Madras High School are partnering for a series of sports camps in July. July 10th is softball camp, July 17th there’s a golf camp, a baseball camp will be held July 22nd and cheer camp July 31st. Camps are free and open to the first 25 youth to sign up.