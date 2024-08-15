KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 16, 2024

Fridays at the Behavioral Health Center, there is Relapse Prevention class from 11am to noon and a Wellbriety Meeting at noon. A support group for individuals experiencing anxiety is held every Friday from 3-4pm. The sessions help with managing anxiety in a safe, non-judgmental and accepting environment.

The Wasco County Fair and Rodeo is happening through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Tygh Valley. Gates will open at 9am each day.

A memorial honoring USAF Veteran and attwaii Tribal Elder Hamilton Greeley is being held this Saturday. A service at the Simnasho Cemetery starts at 9a, followed by services, a meal and giveaway at 10am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Papalaxsimisha’s 2nd annual volleyball camp is this Saturday and Sunday at the Warm Springs Community Center. High School age camp will be from 10-2:00 both days, and the middle school camp is from 1-3 Sunday. Register ONLINE or onsite the mornings of camp.

Culver’s Annual Crawdad Festival is tomorrow 10am-5pm. The day starts off with a parade thru Culver at 10am. At Culver City Park there will be: vendors, food, entertainment and, CRAWDADS! There’s a splash pad for everyone to cool off at, live music from11am-1pm and lots of activities for the kids – free face painting, free balloon animals, water balloon area, yard game section, petting zoo and more.

First Nations Veterinary and Fences for Fido will hold the final Warm Springs spay/neuter clinic of the year during Labor Day Weekend. There is no cost for services. The Warm Springs Spay/Neuter Clinic will be August 31st and September 1st at the Agency Fire Station. Services include: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Online registration is preferred at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or you can call ‪(503) 451-0765.

The 2024 Back to School BBQ is August 29th 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. In addition to the BBQ and families connecting with teachers – there is the annual Resource Fair that offers programs, departments, & organizations the opportunity for community engagement.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is now taking applications for the Permanent Supportive Housing Program. This program provides affordable housing with tenant support services to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are experiencing chronic homelessness, limited income, and mental or physical health issues, disabilities and/or substance use disorder.

There is no jury duty for the month of August at Warm Springs Tribal Court.