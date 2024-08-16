KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 17, 2024

A memorial honoring USAF Veteran and attwaii Tribal Elder Hamilton Greeley is being held this morning. A service at the Simnasho Cemetery starts at 9am, followed by services, a meal and giveaway at 10am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Wasco County Fair and Rodeo is happening this weekend at the fairgrounds in Tygh Valley.

Culver’s Annual Crawdad Festival is today from 10am-5pm. There’s a parade thru Culver at 10am. At Culver City Park there will be: vendors, food, entertainment and, CRAWDADS! There’s a splash pad for everyone to cool off at, live music from11am-1pm and lots of activities for the kids – free face painting, free balloon animals, water balloon area, yard game section, petting zoo and more.

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am Monday, August 19th to 6pm Thursday, August 22nd. It will be open again August 26th from 4 nights, and September 2nd for 4 nights.

Starting Monday – West Hills Drive will be under construction for roadway paving and improved pedestrian access. The work is expected to last through November. There will be lane closures and detours throughout the project so motorists can expect some extra time heading from or to West Hills in the upcoming months as Warm Springs Construction works on this project.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is Friday, August 23rd 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. To sign up call 541-553-3243.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market is Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

The Center Foundation is doing baseline concussion testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18. The next baseline testing date is Wednesday, August 28th at The Center. 9:00 am testing slots are currently open, with more opening as needed. This is a good time for local students to have a baseline test in preparation for fall and winter sports. Advance registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt, Program Manager, at 541-322-2323. The cost of each baseline test is $20.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.