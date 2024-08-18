KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 19, 2024

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery opens at 6am today to 6pm Thursday, August 22nd. It will be open again August 26th from 4 nights, and September 2nd for 4 nights.

Starting today – West Hills Drive will be under construction for roadway paving and improved pedestrian access. The work is expected to last through November. There will be lane closures and detours throughout the project so motorists can expect some extra time heading from or to West Hills in the upcoming months as Warm Springs Construction works on this project.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There is no jury duty for the month of August at Warm Springs Tribal Court.

Tribal Council will hear reports from the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority; Tribal Court; and Secretary-Treasurer this morning. Tribal Council Priorities Update is scheduled for the afternoon.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11am to 12:30pm. Adolescent A&D Education class is every Monday from 4-5pm.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will have a Head Start Round-up this Thursday, August 22nd. Call the clinic to schedule.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is this coming Friday, August 23rd 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. To sign up call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs ECE will be closed for staff training the week of August 26th. This is for all programs. Classrooms will remain closed on September 3rd – although Head Start and Day Care families can attend an Open House to complete paperwork, visit classrooms and get information for the first day of school for ECE on Wednesday September 4th.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council is hosting the Northwest Regional Summit September 9-10 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton. This free 2-day summit aims to highlight the Tribal food sovereignty efforts and create a platform for Tribal farmers and ranchers to better access resources provided by IAC, USDA, and partner organizations. Attendees will gain insight into useful resources about meat processing, and soil health through presentations, and face-to-face interaction with experts. Get details online at https://www.indianag.org/.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.