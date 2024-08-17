KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 18, 2024

Today is the last day of the Wasco County Fair and Rodeo at the fairgrounds in Tygh Valley.

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am Monday, August 19th to 6pm Thursday, August 22nd. It will be open again August 26th from 4 nights, and September 2nd for 4 nights.

Starting Monday – West Hills Drive will be under construction for roadway paving and improved pedestrian access. The work is expected to last through November. There will be lane closures and detours throughout the project so motorists can expect some extra time heading from or to West Hills in the upcoming months as Warm Springs Construction works on this project.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

A memorial for Simon Kalama will take place on Saturday, August 24th beginning at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a Kalama grandchildren Name Giving after the memorial, meal and giveaway.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. The application is open now until August 31st. Applicants can apply online at www.coic.org/cosap and can also fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office and send it to septic@coic.org. COIC will collect and review applications and make sure homeowners meet the basic requirements, and then the Warm Springs Public Utilities department will be handling the inspections and installations.

The Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Coalition’s Annual Gathering is Tuesday, September 3rd through Thursday, September 5th at Heritage University in Toppenish, WA. All are welcome to join for 2 days of inspiring knowledge keepers, tasty foods and community building. This year’s gathering will be focused on traditional foods and practices by providing hands-on workshops. Registration is free – REGISTER HERE.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

There is no jury duty for the month of August at Warm Springs Tribal Court.