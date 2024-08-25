KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 26, 2024

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery is open as of this morning to 6pm Friday, August 30th. It will be open again September 2nd for 4 nights.

Warm Springs ECE is closed for staff training this week. This is for all programs. Classrooms will remain closed on Tuesday, September 3rd – although Head Start and Day Care families can attend an Open House to complete paperwork, visit classrooms and get information for the first day of school for ECE on Wednesday September 4th.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11am to 12:30pm. Adolescent A&D Education class is every Monday from 4-5pm.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Youth open gym volleyball is today 5 to 6:30 at the old elementary. It’s open all youth ages 10 to 18.

Madras High School Fall Athletics Info Night is this evening 6-7pm in the MHS Commons. This is for student athletes and families for all fall sports – football, volleyball, soccer, cross country and cheer.

There is a Simnasho District meeting tomorrow to discuss 2025 Budget Priorities. Dinner is at 6, the meeting at 7 at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Back to School BBQ is this Thursday at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new six-classroom addition at the K8 is at 3:30 followed by tours of the new classrooms. The BBQ and Resource Fair is from 4-6pm. Class Lists for K-5 and guide room lists for middle schoolers will be available at the event. Middle School students interested in participating in Football, Volleyball, or Cross Country can sign up and students can also get fitted for helmets at that time if they are planning to play football.

The Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Coalition’s Annual Gathering is Tuesday, September 3rd through Thursday, September 5th at Heritage University in Toppenish, WA. This year’s gathering will be focused on traditional foods and practices by providing hands-on workshops. Registration is free and being take ONLINE.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is taking applications for the Permanent Supportive Housing Program. This program provides affordable housing with tenant support services to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are experiencing chronic homelessness, limited income, and mental or physical health issues, disabilities and/or substance use disorder.