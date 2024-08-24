KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 25, 2024

The Simnasho Tribal Market is open today 10am to 2pm in the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot. Tribal vendors are welcome and encouraged to set up.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Traditional Parade Committee is having its annual clothes giveaway today on the campus area from noon until 5. There will be all sorts of clothes & shoes that vary in sizes & styles. This is the committee giving back to the community & tribal members for the support of their Pi-Ume-Sha Traditional Parade. No early arrivals please!

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am tomorrow to 6pm Friday, August 30th. It will be open again September 2nd for 4 nights.

Warm Springs ECE will be closed for staff training this week. This is for all programs. Classrooms will remain closed on September 3rd – although Head Start and Day Care families can attend an Open House to complete paperwork, visit classrooms and get information for the first day of school for ECE on Wednesday September 4th.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Madras High School Fall Athletics Info Night is tomorrow from 6-7pm in the MHS Commons. This is for student athletes and families for all fall sports – football, volleyball, soccer, cross country and cheer.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market is Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council is hosting the Northwest Regional Summit September 9-10 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton. This free 2-day summit aims to highlight the Tribal food sovereignty efforts and create a platform for Tribal farmers and ranchers to better access resources provided by IAC, USDA, and partner organizations. Attendees will gain insight into useful resources about meat processing, and soil health through presentations, and face-to-face interaction with experts. Get details online at https://www.indianag.org/.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Registration is open for the 2024 Jefferson County Cowdeo. It will take place on Saturday, September 28th at the Fairgrounds in Madras. Registration will close at 4pm on September 21st or once an event is full. Visit Cowdeo.com for details.

An American Red Cross Warm Springs Blood Drive will be held on Monday, October 7th at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Appointments are open now between 10am and 3pm. Call Community Health at 541-553-2352 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to sign up.