KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 10, 2024

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is on Tuesday, August 13th at the K8 Track. Age divisions are 2-5, 6-9 and 10-12. Events are the 50, 100, 200, and 400-meter races, standing long jump, long jump, softball throw, and t-ball throw. at WSK8 Academy. Registration begins at 5:30 and events at 6.

There’s a public Hunter’s Meeting Tuesday, August 13th from 5:30-9pm at the Agency Longhouse. Lottery winner tags will be handed out at the meeting.

A memorial honoring USAF Veteran and attwaii Tribal Elder Hamilton Greeley is being held Saturday, August 17th. A service at the Simnasho Cemetery starts at 9a, followed by services, a meal and giveaway at 10am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Coalition’s Annual Gathering is Tuesday, September 3rd through Thursday, September 5th at Heritage University in Toppenish, WA. All are welcome to join for 2 days of inspiring knowledge keepers, tasty foods and community building. This year’s gathering will be focused on traditional foods and practices by providing hands-on workshops. Registration is free and registration is ONLINE.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. For students enrolled in the Summer Acceleration Program, breakfast is from 8:45-9:15 and lunch 11:30 til noon. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

If you who have applied for LIHEAP energy assistance this year from Tribal Social Services, you are asked to complete a customer service survey. Go to the office at the Family Resource Center during normal business hours and see Jackie Minson.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Mt. Hood Meadows will be hosting the annual Warm Springs Huckleberry Picking Trip on Saturday, August 17th. You can sign up to participate by texting 541-460-2255 with your name, phone number, and email address or you can email that information to sue.matters@wstribes.org.

There is no jury duty for the month of August at Warm Springs Tribal Court.

First Nations Veterinary and Fences for Fido will hold the final Warm Springs spay/neuter clinic of the year during Labor Day Weekend. It’s for dogs and cats and all pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services. The Warm Springs Spay/Neuter Clinic will be August 31st and September 1st at the Agency Fire Station. Services include: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Online registration is preferred at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or you can call ‪(503) 451-0765.