KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 11, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is on Tuesday, August 13th at the K8 Track. Age divisions are 2-5, 6-9 and 10-12. Events are the 50, 100, 200, and 400-meter races, standing long jump, long jump, softball throw, and t-ball throw. at WSK8 Academy. Registration begins at 5:30 and events at 6.

KWSO is working with other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media and KBOO to provide coverage of candidates on the ballot in the November 2024 Election. We are seeking input on what you are interested in knowing about from those running for office. Please take time to participate in an online survey by August 14th.

Culver’s Annual Crawdad Festival Saturday, August 17th 10am-5pm. The day starts off with a parade thru Culver at 10am. At Culver City Park there will be: vendors, food, entertainment and, CRAWDADS! There’s a splash pad for everyone to cool off at, live music from11am-1pm and lots of activities for the kids – free face painting, free balloon animals, water balloon area, yard game section, petting zoo and more. For vendor info – send an email to culvercrawdad@gmail.com.

The Center Foundation is doing baseline concussion testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18. The next baseline testing date is Wednesday, August 28th at The Center. 9:00 am testing slots are currently open, with more opening as needed. This is a good time for local students to have a baseline test in preparation for fall and winter sports. Advance registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt, Program Manager, at 541-322-2323. The cost of each baseline test is $20.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is now taking applications for the Permanent Supportive Housing Program. This program provides affordable housing with tenant support services to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are experiencing chronic homelessness, limited income, and mental or physical health issues, disabilities and/or substance use disorder.

If you who have applied for LIHEAP energy assistance this year from Tribal Social Services, you are asked to complete a customer service survey. Go to the office at the Family Resource Center during normal business hours and see Jackie Minson.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Mt. Hood Meadows will be hosting the annual Warm Springs Huckleberry Picking Trip on Saturday, August 17th. You can sign up to participate by texting 541-460-2255 with your name, phone number, and email address or you can email that information to sue.matters@wstribes.org.

There is no jury duty for the month of August at Warm Springs Tribal Court.