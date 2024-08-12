KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 13, 2024

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Wellbriety Meeting from 1-2pm. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. Youth Wellbriety meets from 4-5:00.

The Tribal Council will be in session today. Agenda items this morning are: Kah-Nee-Ta Funding Update; Indian Head Casino Funding Update; and Finance Plan Funding Update. This afternoon will be an Early Childhood Education Update.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is today at the K8 Track. Age divisions are 2-5, 6-9 and 10-12. Events are the 50, 100, 200, and 400-meter races, standing long jump, long jump, softball throw, and t-ball throw. at WSK8 Academy. Registration begins at 5:30 and events at 6.

There’s a public Hunter’s Meeting this evening from 5:30-9pm at the Agency Longhouse. Lottery winner tags will be handed out at the meeting.

KWSO is working with other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media and KBOO to provide coverage of candidates on the ballot in the November 2024 Election. We are seeking input on what you are interested in knowing about from those running for office. Please take time to participate in an online survey by tomorrow.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has a Head Start Physical Round-up for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinic coming up. The Head Start Round-up will be Thursday, August 22nd. And, there is a sports physical clinic this Thursday, August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

Small Business Success Days to help people to start or grow their small business will be held August 15th and 16th, 9am to 5pm at the Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise. There will be workshops on creating an easy business plan and finding funding for a small business. There will also be opportunities to meet with small business experts one-on-one or in small groups to get assistance and advice to start and grow your small business. REGISTER HERE

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course,” via Zoom. It will start this Thursday, August 15th and meet every Thursday through September from 5:30-7:30 online. This course is required for anyone in the IDA program for home ownership. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org.

The Summer Acceleration program at the Warm Springs K8 is operating out of the cafeteria side of the building. The office is located in the concessions. The phone number for Summer Acceleration is 541-553-1563.

Papalaxsimisha’s 2nd annual volleyball camp is this Saturday, August 17th and Sunday, August 18th at the Warm Springs Community Center. High School age camp will be from 10-2:00 both days, and the middle school camp is from 1-3. Register ONLINE or register onsite the mornings of camp.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. For students enrolled in the Summer Acceleration Program, breakfast is from 8:45-9:15 and lunch 11:30 til noon. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Mt. Hood Meadows will be hosting the annual Warm Springs Huckleberry Picking Trip on Saturday, August 17th. You can sign up to participate by texting 541-460-2255 with your name, phone number, and email address or you can email that information to sue.matters@wstribes.org.

There is no jury duty for the month of August at Warm Springs Tribal Court.