KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 12, 2024

If you who have applied for LIHEAP energy assistance this year from Tribal Social Services, you are asked to complete a customer service survey today. Go to the office at the Family Resource Center and see Jackie Minson.

There is no jury duty for the month of August at Warm Springs Tribal Court.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning are reports from Governmental Affairs; Human Resources; and Education. This afternoon is the Gaming Commission Executive Director.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11am to 12:30pm. Adolescent A&D Education class is every Monday from 4-5pm.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is tomorrow at the K8 Track. Age divisions are 2-5, 6-9 and 10-12. Events are the 50, 100, 200, and 400-meter races, standing long jump, long jump, softball throw, and t-ball throw. at WSK8 Academy. Registration begins at 5:30 and events at 6.

There’s a public Hunter’s Meeting tomorrow from 5:30-9pm at the Agency Longhouse. Lottery winner tags will be handed out at the meeting.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market is Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Small Business Success Days to help people to start or grow their small business will be held this Thursday and Friday, 9am to 5pm at the Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise. There will be workshops on creating an easy business plan and finding funding for a small business. There will also be opportunities to meet with small business experts one-on-one or in small groups to get assistance and advice to start and grow your small business. REGISTER HERE

The 2024 Back to School BBQ is August 29th 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. In addition to the BBQ and families connecting with teachers – there is the annual Resource Fair that offers programs, departments, & organizations the opportunity for community engagement.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs through August 31st. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. Applicants can apply online at www.coic.org/cosap and can also fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office and send it to septic@coic.org. COIC will collect and review applications and make sure homeowners meet the basic requirements, and then the Warm Springs Public Utilities department will be handling the inspections and installations.