KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 28, 2024

Warm Springs ECE is closed for staff training this week. Today there is “Ages and Stages” developmental assessment training and “Trauma & Challenging Behaviors” The ECE closure is for all programs. Classrooms will remain closed thru Tuesday, September 3rd. There will be an open house on the 3rd for all Head Start and Day Care families. The first day of school for ECE classrooms is Wednesday September 4th.

A parenting class meets each Wednesday morning from 11am until noon at Warm Springs Behavioral Health. Also on Wednesdays is a Grief Support Group for adults only from 4-5pm and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is tomorrow 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

VeggieRx participants – this is your reminder to pick up your fresh produce tomorrow between noon and 4pm at the Family Resource Center.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Indian tacos are on today’s menu.

Community members are invited to ribbon-cutting for the new Permanent Supportive Housing at Park Place (aka The Dips) tomorrow from noon until 2:00. There will be light refreshments and a tour of the facilities.

The Back to School BBQ is tomorrow at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new six-classroom addition at the K8 is at 3:30 followed by tours of the new classrooms. The BBQ and Resource Fair is from 4-6pm.

Families can apply JOM Fall Extra-Curricular Allowances for Jefferson County 509-J and Wasco County students now until Friday, September 6th. The forms are available on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook or at KWSO.org. JOM Parent Committee members will also be at the back-to-school BBQ tomorrow with forms.

First Nations Veterinary and Fences for Fido will hold the final Warm Springs spay/neuter clinic of the year this Saturday and Sunday at the Agency Fire Station. Services include: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Online registration is preferred at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or you can call ‪(503) 451-0765.

The Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Coalition’s Annual Gathering is Tuesday, September 3rd through Thursday, September 5th at Heritage University in Toppenish, WA. This year’s gathering will be focused on traditional foods and practices by providing hands-on workshops. Registration is free.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council is hosting the Northwest Regional Summit September 9-10 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton. This is a free 2-day summit that will provide resources about meat processing and soil health through presentations, and face-to-face interaction with experts. Get details online at https://www.indianag.org/.