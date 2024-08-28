KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 29, 2024

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is today 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. I H S Pharmacy will have info about preventing opioid related deaths, including Medication Assisted Treatment, safe disposal kits, sharps containers, and other areas the pharmacy can help. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Community members are invited to the grand opening for the new Permanent Supportive Housing at Park Place (aka The Dips) today from noon until 2:00. There will be light refreshments and a tour of the facilities.

If you’re a VeggieRx participant – be sure to pick up your fresh produce delivered by Around the Bend Farms today the Family Resource Center. You can stop by anytime between noon and 4:00.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are: “On Second Thought” from 4-5pm and Embodiment Practice Group from 4-5:30. An Alcohol & Drug Education class is held from 3-4:00 at High Lookee Lodge.

Warm Springs ECE is closed for training today. The ECE closure is for all programs. Classrooms will remain closed thru Tuesday, September 3rd. There will be an open house on the 3rd for all Head Start and Day Care families. The first day of school for ECE classrooms is Wednesday September 4th.

The Back to School BBQ is today at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new six-classroom addition at the K8 is at 3:30 followed by tours of the new classrooms. The BBQ and Resource Fair is from 4-6pm. Class Lists for K-5 and guide room lists for middle schoolers will be available and middle school students interested in participating in fall sports can get signed up.

There will be a community meeting on Thursday, September 12th at the Agency Longhouse to present the draft results of the Warm Springs Housing Needs Assessment. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the presentation will follow.

Families can apply JOM Fall Extra-Curricular Allowances for Jefferson County 509-J and Wasco County students now until Friday, September 6th. The forms are available on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook. JOM Parent Committee members will also be at the back-to-school BBQ today with forms.

An American Red Cross Warm Springs Blood Drive will be held on Monday, October 7th at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Appointments are open now between 10am and 3pm. Call Community Health at 541-553-2352 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to sign up.

West Hills Drive is under construction for roadway paving and improved pedestrian access. The work is expected to last through November. There will be lane closures and detours throughout the project so motorists can expect some extra time heading from or to West Hills in the upcoming months as Warm Springs Construction works on this project.