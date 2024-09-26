KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 27, 2024

Warm Springs ECE Spirit Week winds down today with friends asked to wear one or all of the “Primary Colors” which are Red, Blue and Yellow. Just a reminder that Monday September 30th, ECE asks everyone to wear orange in support of the Canadian National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Every Child Matters recognizes the legacy of Canadian Indian residential schools. ECE also has a mini powwow planned for Monday.

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning – the Secretary-Treasurer will give his Update, present the October Agenda, Travel Delegations, Review of Minutes and Draft Resolutions and then Enrollments. This afternoon – a Legislative Update Call; the 2025 Budget Discussion and October Posting.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

At the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs on Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon and an Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3pm. For more information about any groups, meetings or classes, call 541-553-3205.

For senior lunch today, vegetable beef stew with fry bread is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Madras White Buff athletic contests happening today: Cross Country teams are competing in The Dalles and Varsity Football will host Harrisburg at 7 for their homecoming game. Catch the game live on KWSO.

The Jefferson County Cowdeo is this Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Madras. Grand Entry is at 8:30 and events start at 9.

Push Movement Recovery & The Shred Road will have a skateboarding event at the Warm Springs Skate Park tomorrow from 1-5pm. You don’t have to ride a skateboard to participate – all skill levels are welcome. There will be skateboarding, live music, and it’s a family friendly function.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.

The Museum at Warm Springs is asking for art submissions for the 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth. The deadline for youth art submissions and all artwork that will be for display purposes only is Wednesday, October 9th. There is a deadline of October 2nd for adults to submit art for judging. Applications forms need to accompany artwork and those are available at the Museum. For questions, contact the Museum’s Curator and Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412 or email Angela Smith. The opening reception for the Tribal Member Art Exhibit is set for November 6th from 5:30-7:30.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration on Oct. 12th, exploring and celebrating the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on the OSU-Cascades campus. For a full event schedule, dinner tickets and to learn more about the First Peoples Celebration visit osucascades.edu.