KWSO News for Thu., Sep. 26, 2024

K8 Native Language Students’ Teepee Event

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is having a Teepee Event today where Native Language students will be setting up three teepees. One teepee will be set up for each Tribe and Language: Warm Springs/Ichishkin, Wasco/Kiksht, and Paiute/Numu. The event is today from 9am until noon.

Zone 6 Fall Season Tribal Fishery announcement

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s (CRITFC) latest fall season tribal fishery announcement issued on Wednesday has a modification for the previously scheduled Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery. The Fishery opening on Monday, September 30th will now have no mesh size restriction. Another opening has been set for Monday, October 7th to 6pm Friday, October 11th. Gear can be set and drift gillnets with no mesh size restriction. Remember, anyone can sign up for CRITFC text alerts. Subscribe by sending the keyword “critfc” in a text message to the number 555-888.

MHS Distinguished Alumni honorees

Madras High School will honor two individuals tomorrow as Distinguished Alumni. This year’s honorees are Robert Norton, class of 1995, and Katie Marston Snyder, class of 1998. The honorees will be celebrated at the school homecoming parade and assembly and be recognized at the homecoming football game Friday.

WSK8 & MHS sports

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Volleyball teams have home games today. They are taking on Jefferson County Middle School and games begin at 3:30.

In prep sports action yesterday, White Buffs varsity volleyball got the win in 3 sets at Molalla High School.

On the schedule today – JV & Varsity Boys’ Soccer teams host The Dalles at 4:00 & 6:00. The girls’ soccer teams travel to The Dalles.