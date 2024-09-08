KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 9, 2024

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509-J schools. Busses and schools will run 90 minutes later than usual.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda this morning – Bureau of Indian Affairs Update; Bureau of Trust Funds Administration Update; and Realty Items. In the afternoon will be a Legislative Update Conference Call; and Tribal Attorneys’ Updates.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs Suicide Prevention & Lines for Life are doing a glow walk in honor of World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day tomorrow. It starts at 7:30pm at the Warm Springs Prevention pavilion on campus.

There will be a community meeting this Thursday at the Agency Longhouse to present the draft results of the Warm Springs Housing Needs Assessment. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the presentation will follow.

Registration is open for the 2024 Jefferson County Cowdeo. It will take place on Saturday, September 28th at the Fairgrounds in Madras. Registration will close at 4pm on September 21st or once an event is full. Visit Cowdeo.com for details.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center afterschool program at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will start on September 23rd. Enrollment registration forms are available on the 21st Century Community Learning Center website, it’s Facebook page or in the WSK8 office. For more information, call the 21st Century office at the K8 541-553-1563.

Warm Springs Special Education 101 in-person training is being provided at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on September 24th from 5-7pm. Participants will learn about Special Education services for students, how to be a part of your child’s education team and gain tips and tools. To register, visit https://www.codsn.org/events-and-calendar/.

Bids are being accepted from tribal artists interested in beading the 2025 Miss Warm Springs crown and/or banner. For details, contact Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office. The deadline is September 27th.