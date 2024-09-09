KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 10, 2024

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda this morning – High Lookee Lodge; Portland State University President; and State Tourism Committee. This afternoon is ECE Update; Kah-Nee-Ta ARPA Spending Update; and Indian Head Casino ARPA Spending Update.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Wellbriety Meeting from 1-2pm. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. Youth Wellbriety meets from 4-5:00.

There will not be any senior meals today or tomorrow with staff attending training.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Preschool Care Classrooms in G Pod are closed today due to lack of staffing. All 3- and 4-year-olds will need to be picked up at 2pm today with no afternoon care available.

On the Madras High School sports schedule today:

Girls’ soccer teams host Mountain View – JV is at 4:00 and Varsity plays at 6

Volleyball hosts Culver – JV & JV 2 teams play at 4:30 and Varsity at 6

Boys Soccer teams have away games at Mountain View.

Warm Springs Suicide Prevention & Lines for Life are doing a glow walk in honor of World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day this evening at 7:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention pavilion on campus.

There will be a community meeting this Thursday at the Agency Longhouse to present the draft results of the Warm Springs Housing Needs Assessment. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the presentation will follow.

The Warm Springs Love, Hope and Restoration Gospel Crusade is coming up September 13-15 at the Warm Springs Community Pavilion. They will have live music, food, fellowship, fun activities and giveaways.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for October 14th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Rezfest 2024, in memory of Solomon (Solo) Stewart Jr. will be October 26th starting at 5pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. Admission is $15 at the door and it’s an all ages, drug & alcohol-free event.

ECE families – please remember to enter and exit the Early Childhood Education Center through the main office. This is for security purposes and there are no exceptions.