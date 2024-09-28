KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 29, 2024

Warm Springs ECE is hosting a mini powwow tomorrow at 10am. Everyone is welcome. ECE is also asking everyone to wear orange in support of the Canadian National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is annually recognized on September 30th. Every Child Matters recognizes the legacy of Canadian Indian residential schools.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Tribal Enterprises will host community meetings to provide Tribal Members information on each enterprise’s activities and budgets. There will be a meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall Wednesday, October 2nd and on Thursday, October 3rd at Simnasho Longhouse.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is taking signups for the Fall Fruit Loop Tour on Saturday, October 5th from 8-5. It’s a free trip and will include a presentation on tree fruit and several orchards stops along the Hood River Fruit Loop. Attendees should bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available. Contact Rosanna at 541-553-3238 and let her know if you’ll be riding on the van or driving your own vehicle.

The Range & Ag Committee is holding a grazing group meeting on Tuesday, October 8th at the Simnasho Longhouse from 6-8pm.

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resorts is planning a Fall Free Tribal Day on Sunday, October 13th. Admission will be free for Tribal Members from 11am to 7pm. In addition, discounted cabanas will be available – a 50% discount for Warm Spring Tribal Members, and 25% for non-Warm Spring tribal members. All food items will be 25% off for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

There will be an all-day Horse Castration clinic on Saturday October 19th at the Branch of Natural Resources rodeo grounds in Warm Springs. This clinic is in cooperation with Oregon State University Veterinary School and castrations will be performed by 4th year veterinary students with oversight by the OSU Professors in Veterinary Medicine. The clinic is free to Warm Springs tribal members, although space is limited and spots will fill quickly. Contact Suzi Miller in the Range Department at 541-553-2007 to book your spot or for more information. Walk-ins WILL NOT be accepted due to the time constraints for each procedure.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking kids on a trip to the pumpkin patch at Liepold Farms in Boring. The trip is on Monday, October 21st. The bus will leave at 9:30 and return at 4:45. The cost is $12 which includes the corn maze, hay ride, hay maze and a pumpkin. Youth need to bring a sack lunch. Space is limited and parents need to stop by the Community Center office to pay and fill out a permission slip.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.