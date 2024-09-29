KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 30, 2024

It’s Late Start Monday for 509-J students. All 509-J schools will open 90 minutes later than usual.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs ECE is hosting a mini powwow today at 10am. Everyone is welcome. ECE is also asking everyone to wear orange in support of Truth and Reconciliation around American Indian Boarding Schools and Canadian Indian residential schools.

Every Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and an Adolescent A&D Education Class from 4-5:00.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs K8 Volleyball teams have games at Crook County Middle School in Prineville today, starting at 4pm.

Today in Madras High School sports: Volleyball is hosting Crook County – JV & JV-2 play at 4:30 and Varsity at 6. JV Football travels to Harrisburg.

Today is the deadline to apply to serve the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. This is open to Tribal Members only. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm today.

Warm Springs OSU Extension will be hosting a dinner to “Meet Extension” this Thursday, October 3rd from 5:30pm to 7pm at the Warm Springs Education Building. This is an opportunity to learn what Extension is and what they do here in the Warm Springs Community. Dinner for attendees will be provided, and all are welcome.

OSU Extension is also taking signups for the Fall Fruit Loop Tour that’s happening on Saturday, October 5th from 8-5. It’s a free trip and will include a presentation on tree fruit and several orchards stops along the Hood River Fruit Loop. Attendees should bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available. Contact Rosanna at 541-553-3238 and let her know if you’ll be riding on the van or driving your own vehicle.

District meetings to present the 2025 proposed budget have been set. They will be held Monday, October 7th at the Agency Longhouse, Tuesday, October 8th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, and Wednesday, October 9th at the Simnasho Longhouse. Dinners are at 6pm and meetings follow at 7.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Halloween Trunk or Treat will take place in the front parking lot at the Community Center from 4-6. This year’s theme is “Step into Frankenstein’s Laboratory.” There will be prizes for best decorated trunks. For more information and to sign up contact the Rec office.