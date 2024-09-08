Warm Springs OSU Extension September Food Hero

Warm Springs OSU Extension runs different information in public services announcements each month on KWSO. For September, one of the messages starts off with:

Q: “What’s a Chicken’s favorite Vegetable?

A: An Eggplant!”

Eggplant is a good source of fiber, which helps with digestion and may lower your risk for heart disease.

When shopping for eggplants – choose ones that feel firm and heavy for their size, with skin that is shiny and smooth. Look for stems that are green and firm.



This month’s recipes include Eggplant Dip and an Eggplant Pizza Slice!