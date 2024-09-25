KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 26, 2024

Warm Springs ECE Spirit Week continues. Today, you can wear something to celebrate your favorite cartoon character. Tomorrow is “Primary Colors” day. Red, Blue and Yello are the primary colors with which all other colors can be made from. Choose which on you like best or wear them all! This is a for fun activity for kids, families and friends.

ECE families – please remember to enter and exit the Early Childhood Education Center through the main office. This is for security purposes and there are no exceptions.

Tribal Council has Budget Call Backs on its agenda again today.

Fresh Harvest Kits will continue to be distributed on Thursdays through October 3rd here in Warm Springs. You can pick up this fresh produce at either the Family Resource Center or Community Health in the Health & Wellness Center. First Come, First Serve. Each location will have 15 kits – provided by the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

If you’re a VeggieRx participant – be sure to pick up your fresh produce delivered by Around the Bend Farms today the Family Resource Center. You can stop by anytime between noon and 4:00.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are “On Second Thought” and Embodiment Practice Groups with Dr. Tam. Both are held from 4-5pm.

Warm Springs K8 Volleyball teams have home games today vs. JCMS starting at 3:30.

In prep sports action today, White Buffalo JV & Varsity Boys Soccer teams host The Dalles at 4 & 6pm. The girls’ soccer teams play at The Dalles.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for our live broadcast of Madras High School football. It’s homecoming at Madras High School and the White Buffs are hosting Harrisburg. Kick-off is set for 7. Tune into 91.9fm, listen to the live stream at KWSO.org or download & use the KWSO app to listen live.

Tribal Enterprises are hosting two more community meetings to provide Tribal Members information on each enterprise’s activities and budgets. There will be a meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall Wednesday, October 2nd and on Thursday, October 3rd at Simnasho Longhouse.

Warm Springs OSU Extension will be hosting a dinner to “Meet Extension” on Thursday, October 3rd from 5:30pm to 7pm at the Warm Springs Education Building. This is an opportunity to learn what Extension is and what they do here in the Warm Springs Community. Dinner for attendees will be provided, and all are welcome.

District meetings to present the 2025 proposed budget have been set. They will be held Monday, October 7th at the Agency Longhouse, Tuesday, October 8th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, and Wednesday, October 9th at the Simnasho Longhouse. Dinners are at 6pm and meetings follow at 7.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has vacancies on the following boards: Education Committee, Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, Waterboard, Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and Telco Board of Directors. Letters of interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving need to be submitted to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm on Monday October 21st. Applicants are also required to sign a criminal and credit background check through the ST’s office.

In recognition of Native American, American Indian and Alaskan Native Heritage month, St. Charles Madras is hosting a Native Market on Thursday, November 14th from 11 til 3. The event will include a land acknowledgement, fry bread tacos and local vendor booths.