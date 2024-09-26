Warm Springs ECE Newsletter – Oct 2024

There’s lots going on at Warm Springs ECE in October. Fun activities – Family offerings – Picture Day – Holidays – and Learning!

Check out the current newsletter HERE

To remember that ALL CHILDREN MATTER – there is an ECE Mini Powwow on Monday September 30th (Wear Orange Day). This is the first mini powwow of the new school year and all drummers and dancers are invited from 10-11am at the Agency Longhouse.

ECE is recruiting for programs or individuals to participate in the Halloween Trunk or Treat on October 31st. Please contact ECE, 541-553-3241, if you are willing to decorate the back of your vehicle and give out treats to kids from 10-11am. Plan for about 130 trick or treaters. Non candy treats would be best but if it is something edible, please make it prepackaged and peanut free.