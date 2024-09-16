KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 16, 2024

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has three new boats that will soon have names in the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute languages. The naming of the boats is being done in collaboration with the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Committee. They’ll have a boat naming ceremony on Saturday September 21st at 10am in the MHS parking lot.

Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association and Bend FC are running a Madras Super Recreational Youth Fall Soccer League at Juniper Hills Park. It starts this coming Saturday, September 21st and runs through the end of October. This is a Saturday morning only program. Teams have a 45-minute practice, followed by a 45-minute game. It’s for boys and girls in grade K-8 of all skill levels. Cost is $35 per child, and $10 for each additional sibling in the family. Register at www.bendfc.com.

Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Volleyball teams have games at Culver today. 7th grade will play at 3:15 and the 8th grade game will follow. On the schedule for the Eagles for the rest of the week:

Tuesday, 9/17 – WSK8 Football has a Jamboree at Culver at 4pm

Wednesday, 9/18 Cross Country will compete at the Culver Athletic Complex at 4pm

Thursday, 9/19 Volleyball has home games vs. Elton Gregory and both teams play at 3:15

It’s a light sports schedule this week for Madras High School athletics. Today, JV Football travels to Burns – kick off is at 5. The next contests will be Thursday, 9/19