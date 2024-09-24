KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 24, 2024

Tribal Council has Budget Call Backs on its agenda today.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving chicken and broccoli stir fry from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

On the Madras High School sports schedule today: Girls’ Soccer has home matches vs. Gladstone – JV plays at 4:00 and Varsity at 6. Boys’ soccer teams travel to Gladstone.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Football plays at Culver today at 5:00.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow after school from 3:20-5:30 in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

The Museum at Warm Springs is asking for art submissions for the 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth. The deadline for youth art submissions and all artwork that will be for display purposes only is Wednesday, October 9th. There is a deadline of October 2nd for adults to submit art for judging. Applications forms need to accompany artwork and those are available at the Museum. For questions, contact the Museum’s Curator and Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412 or email angela@museumatwarmsprings.org. The opening reception for the Tribal Member Art Exhibit is set for November 6th from 5:30-7:30.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo will be held on October 26th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It will include an endurance race, wild horse race and calf scramble. Food vendors are welcome. Call 541-460-1710 for more information.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.

Warm Springs ECE families are reminded that if your child uses a backpack when they attend, please check the bag for any items that might not be appropriate. Sometimes youngsters find things around the home, that families are not aware of. Please do not bring in snacks for your child as ECE already provides meals, outside snacks are limited to avoid any food allergy reactions. And, outside toys can become a distraction so please leave toys home or in your car. Talk with your child’s teacher for tips on helping with the parting of toys.