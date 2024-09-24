KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 25, 2024

Tribal Council has Budget Call Backs on its agenda again today.

A caregiver hiring event is being offered today in Warm Springs by New Horizons In-Home Care. Learn more about becoming a caregiver and getting paid to provide care to family members and the Warm Springs tribe. It’s from 10am to 2pm at the Community Center.

Wednesday’s weekly groups at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are: Parenting Classes at 11, Grief Support Group for Adults at 4:00 and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Salmon twasali is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Fisheries Department will be passing out tule chinook at the Community Center this afternoon. They should arrive around 1-2 pm. Please bring your own bag or cooler.

Culture & Heritage has craft nights on Wednesdays from 3-7pm in room C5 at the Early Childhood Education Center.

Warm Springs K8 Cross Country runners have a meet at American Legion Park in Redmond today at 4.

Today in Madras High School sports, Volleyball teams are on the road to Molalla.

VeggieRx participants – this is your reminder to pick up your fresh produce tomorrow between noon and 4pm at the Family Resource Center.

Bids are being accepted from tribal artists interested in beading the 2025 Miss Warm Springs crown and/or banner. For details, contact Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office. The deadline is this Friday.

Push Movement Recovery & The Shred Road will have a skateboarding event at the Warm Springs Skate Park this Saturday from 1-5pm. You don’t have to ride a skateboard to participate – all skill levels are welcome. There will be skateboarding, live music, and it’s a family friendly function.

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resorts is planning a Fall Celebration Free Tribal Day on Sunday, October 13th. Admission will be free for Tribal Members from 11am to 7pm. In addition, discounted cabanas will be available – a 50% discount for Warm Spring Tribal Members, and 25% for non-Warm Spring tribal members. All food items will be 25% off for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for October 14th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Rezfest 2024 will be October 26th starting at 5pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. Admission is $15 at the door and it’s an all ages, drug & alcohol-free event.

The Spooky Indian Night Out & Drummerz Jam Session is on Monday, October 28th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the social powwow starts at 6:30.