KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 3, 2024

Warm Springs ECE classrooms are closed today but there is an open house for families to complete paperwork, visit classrooms and get information for the first day of school for ECE tomorrow, Wednesday September 4th. Open House starts in the ECE Office.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Wellbriety Meeting from 1-2pm. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. Youth Wellbriety meets from 4-5:00.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is today from noon until 1:30 at the Community Center social hall. Lunch will be provided.

Madras High School’s “Buffs Are Back” Barbecue is this afternoon from 4:30-6:30. The event is for all grades. There will be food, information on clubs & activities at MHS and students can get schedules, lockers, parking passes and Chromebooks.

Warm Springs Suicide Prevention’s Sobriety Powwow is this evening in the Prevention Pavilion on campus. Food will start at 5:30 and the powwow at 6.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – tomorrow is the first day of school for 1st – 8th grade. Kindergarten teachers will contact each family to schedule the first day of school for kindergarten students. School hours will be 8am to 2:50pm Tuesday thru Friday, and on Late Start Mondays – school will start at 9:30. At MHS – 9th graders start school on tomorrow. Grades 10-12 start on Thursday.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council is hosting the Northwest Regional Summit September 9-10 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton. This free 2-day summit aims to highlight the Tribal food sovereignty efforts and create a platform for Tribal farmers and ranchers to better access resources provided by IAC, USDA, and partner organizations. Attendees will gain insight into useful resources about meat processing, and soil health through presentations, and face-to-face interaction with experts. Get details online at https://www.indianag.org/.

COCC Fall GED preparation classes begin the week of September 23rd. In Warm Springs, classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 at the Education Building. There are also GED prep classes offered on the Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend COCC campuses. For questions call the Adult Basic Skills office 541-504-2950 or in Warm Springs contact Carroll at the Higher Education office.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

West Hills Drive will be under construction for roadway paving and improved pedestrian access. The work is expected to last through November. There will be lane closures and detours throughout the project so motorists can expect some extra time heading from or to West Hills in the upcoming months as Warm Springs Construction works on this project.