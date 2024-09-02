Grant to Help CTWS Monitor Sex Offenders

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs received a $231,826 federal grant Friday to help fund behind-the-scenes efforts to monitor sex offenders.

The Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program was awarded to 21 tribal recipients under the Office of Justice Programs’ Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking.

The Department of Justice says the grant will enable tribal jurisdictions to implement the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Funding supports staff, information sharing technology and infrastructure development; law enforcement training and stakeholder collaboration.

You can find details for the Warm Springs Sex Offender Registry at https://warmsprings.nsopw.gov/GeographicalSearch.aspx