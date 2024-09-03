KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 4, 2024

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – it’s the first day of school for 1st – 8th grade. School hours will be 8am to 2:50pm Tuesday thru Friday, and on Late Start Mondays – school will start at 9:30. At MHS – 9th graders start school today. Grades 10-12 start on Thursday.

Warm Springs ECE classrooms open today for all programs. All families need to use the office main entrance for dropping off and picking up children.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is today 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

VeggieRx participants – this is your reminder to pick up your fresh produce tomorrow between noon and 4pm at the Family Resource Center.

Families can apply JOM Fall Extra-Curricular Allowances for Jefferson County 509-J and Wasco County students now until Friday, September 6th. The forms are available on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook.

Mt. Hood Meadows is having a Job Fair on Sunday, September 8th, from 2:30 PM to 5 PM, on its Sun Deck. Meet and connect with managers from all departments who will be available to discuss potential roles and opportunities at the resort. Registered attendees can also get a free Scenic Chairlift Ride, and discounts on food and drinks.

The Warm Springs Love, Hope and Restoration Gospel Crusade is coming up September 13-15 at the Warm Springs Community Pavilion. They will have live music, food, fellowship, fun activities and giveaways.

Registration is open for the 2024 Jefferson County Cowdeo. It will take place on Saturday, September 28th at the Fairgrounds in Madras. Registration will close at 4pm on September 21st or once an event is full. Visit Cowdeo.com for details.

COCC Fall GED preparation classes begin the week of September 23rd. In Warm Springs, classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 at the Education Building. There are also GED prep classes offered on the Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend COCC campuses. For questions call the Adult Basic Skills office 541-504-2950 or in Warm Springs contact Carroll at the Higher Education office.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.