KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 23, 2024

CTWS announces board vacancies

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has some board vacancies to fill and is taking applications for the next few weeks.

The Education Committee has a Tribal Member position, as well as a Tribal Member Alternate Position open. There is 1 position open on the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission. The Waterboard 1 position. There is 1 position open on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. And, The Telco Board of Directors has an open Class II, non-member position.

Letters of interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of these committees or boards need to be submitted to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm on Monday, October 21, 2024. Applicants are also required to sign a criminal and credit background check through the S-T’s office.

21st Century After School & Rise N Shine Programs being at WSK8

The 21st Century After School Program at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy begins today. Kayla Kneeland is the Expanded Learning Programs Director for Jefferson County School District. She coordinates and oversees all of the afterschool programs and summer acceleration programs in Jefferson County. Listen to her comments about the after school programming at the WSK8:

The WSK8 Academy also has Rise N Shine from 7:45 to 9:15 on Monday mornings. Students must be signed up before attending either Rise N Shine or the 21st Century After School Program. For more information contact their office at the K8 by calling 541-553-1563 or visit the Warm Springs 21st Century Community Learning Center Facebook page.

Boat-naming ceremony held Saturday at MHS

There was a name giving celebration of a slightly different kind this past Saturday at Madras High School. The naming was for three new boats built by “River Wild” – jet boats replacing Jefferson County’s aging propeller boats that have been in service for the past twenty years.

The event was coordinated by the Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Committee, Papalaxsimisha, and the Madras High School Native American Student Union (NASU).

Wasco Chief Jefferson Greene:

Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock:

WSK8 Eagles & Madras White Buffalo sports schedule today

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Volleyball teams play at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond at 3:15.

Madras White Buff athletic contests are all at home today. Volleyball is hosting The Dalles with JV & JV-2 at 4:30 and Varsity at 6.

Due to La Pine JV not being able to field a team, tonight’s JV football game will be cancelled.