KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 23, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

On the Tribal Council Agenda today: Budget Presentations from High Lookee Lodge, Warm Springs Housing and the Federal and State Lobbyists. This afternoon – Willamette Falls Trust Board.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Every Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and an Adolescent A&D Education Class from 4-5:00.

COCC Fall GED preparation classes begin this week. In Warm Springs, classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 at the Education Building. There are also GED prep classes offered on the Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend COCC campuses. For questions call the Adult Basic Skills office 541-504-2950 or in Warm Springs contact Carroll at the Higher Education office.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs K8 Volleyball teams play at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond at 3:15.

Madras White Buff athletic contests are all at home today. Volleyball is hosting The Dalles with JV & JV-2 at 4:30 and Varsity at 6. JV Football hosts La Pine at 5:00.

Tribal Enterprises will host community meetings to provide Tribal Members information on each enterprise’s activities and budgets. There will be a meeting this evening at the Agency Longhouse from 5:45-8pm. The next meetings are Wednesday, October 2nd at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and Thursday, October 3rd at Simnasho Longhouse.

Warm Springs Special Education 101 in-person training is being provided at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy tomorrow from 5-7pm. Participants will learn about Special Education services for students, how to be a part of your child’s education team and gain tips and tools. To register, visit https://www.codsn.org/events-and-calendar/.

Push Movement Recovery & The Shred Road will have a skateboarding event at the Warm Springs Skate Park on Saturday, September 28th from 1-5pm. You don’t have to ride a skateboard to participate – all skill levels are welcome. There will be skateboarding, live music, and it’s a family friendly function.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration on Oct. 12th, exploring and celebrating the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on the OSU-Cascades campus. For a full event schedule, dinner tickets and to learn more about the First Peoples Celebration visit osucascades.edu.

There will be an all-day Horse Castration clinic on Saturday October 19th at the Branch of Natural Resources rodeo grounds in Warm Springs. This clinic is in cooperation with Oregon State University Veterinary School and castrations will be performed by 4th year veterinary students with oversight by the OSU Professors in Veterinary Medicine. The clinic is free to Warm Springs tribal members, although space is limited and spots will fill quickly. Contact Suzi Miller in the Range Department at 541-553-2007 to book your spot or for more information. Walk-ins WILL NOT be accepted due to the time constraints for each procedure.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.