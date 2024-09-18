KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 18, 2024

CTWS jobs website temporarily unavailable

Technical difficulties are occurring with the recruiting and application site for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs job posting. At this time, individuals interested in applying for any of the Tribes’ vacancies are encouraged to send letters of interest and resumes by email to hr@wstribes.org.

Paper applications are also available at the Human Resources Office, located at the Tribal Administration building.

CPS meat give away for Warm Springs residents

Children’s Protective Service in Warm Springs will be handing out combination meat boxes from Oregon Beef to residents this Friday. This is for households on the Warm Springs Reservation and you will be asked to provide ID showing your physical address when picking up.

There are no income requirements and there is a limit of one box per home. The meat box giveaway will begin at 1:00 on Friday at the CPS office on Campus.

Staff will not be able to hold boxes or accommodate early arrivals.

OSU-Cascades event to celebrate Warm Springs culture and history

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration on Oct. 12, an event that explores and celebrates the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend.

Activities include:

Demonstrations of traditional tribal crafts and artistry created by Native artists and culture bearers from the Tananáwit Community of Warm Springs Artists

A showcase of traditional regalia and Native dancing

A round dance with the Black Lodge Singers

Representatives from the Museum at Warm Springs and the High Desert Museum available to discuss their roles in preserving the heritage of the First Peoples of Central Oregon

Members of the Warm Springs Natural Resources and Warm Springs Community Action Team on hand to discuss their work

A dinner of salmon, elk, dried corn and huckleberries prepared by Twisted Teepee at 6 p.m.

For a full event schedule, dinner tickets and to learn more about the First Peoples Celebration visit OSUcascades.edu/first-peoples.