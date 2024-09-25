KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 25, 2024

Erickson’s closing this Friday

This Friday (9/27/24) is the day that Erickson’s Thriftway in Madras will be closing its doors. Currently prices are 50% off with most of the store shelves bare. There is still inventory of used pans and bowls and cake decorations from the deli and bakery – also assorted pantry items and a few groceries left. The local supermarket cites the high cost of operations for the reason the business is closing.

Fisheries Dept. giving away Tule Chinook today

Warm Springs Fisheries will be passing out 100-125 Tule Chinook at the Community Center today. Anyone going down to pick up fish should bring a bag or cooler. Look for the Fisheries truck between 1-2:00 this afternoon. These Tule Chinook come from the Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery and will be suitable for smoking or drying. The recent warm and dry weather should help hasten the drying process.

WSK8 & MHS sports today

Warm Springs K8 Cross Country runners compete at American Legion Park in Redmond today at 4. The meet is hosted by Obsidian Middle School and also includes teams from Sisters, St. Francis and JCMS.

Today in Madras High School sports, Volleyball teams are on the road to Molalla.

Museum’s Permanent Exhibit renewal among 14 capital construction projects endorsed for investment

The Museum at Warm Springs’ Permanent Exhibit renewal is among 14 Capital Construction Projects endorsed for investment by the Oregon Legislature for 2025-2027. The Museum announced in its newsletter that the Cultural Advocacy Coalition of Oregon endorsed a slate of 14 projects totaling $9.325 million in Cultural Resources Economic Funds. The Coalition’s board of directors received 24 applications for 2025-27 arts and culture funding for capital projects across the state. Consulting with the Oregon Arts Commission and Oregon Cultural Trust, the board identified The Museum at Warm Springs because of its geographic and cultural diversity, economic impact and expanded access to the arts. The Museum has requested $1.5 million for renewal of the Permanent Exhibit, a project that is estimated to cost $3 million.

NeighborImpact seeking volunteers for mobile food pantry

NeighborImpact’s mobile food pantry, Fresh 2 You, helps people in Central Oregon to overcome barriers to access fresh, healthy food. They deliver fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy, grains, and other healthy staples directly to underserved communities. By bringing the pantry to schools, health centers, and other public spaces, the program allows visitors to “shop” for the food they need right from the truck. Fresh 2 You will be in Madras on the first Monday of each month to distribute groceries near the Library on 7th Street. NeighborImpact is seeking volunteers to help with the effort. Volunteer Opportunities Include:

Signing in shoppers

Replenishing food supplies on the truck

Helping shoppers load groceries into their vehicles and

Assisting staff with miscellaneous tasks

If you are interested in volunteering in Madras, please visit www.neighborimpact.org/madras-volunteer-opportunities/ to sign up or for more information.