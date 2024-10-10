KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 11, 2024

There is No School today – it is a Statewide Inservice Day.

All ECE Programs are closed for staff training today. From 1-4pm there will be American Sign Language Training at the newly renovated old elementary cafeteria. Families interested in participating can contact ECE to sign up at 541-553-3241.

The Boys & Girls Club is open from 8am to 5pm today. It will be closed for Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, October 14th.

At the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs on Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon and an Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3pm. For more information about any groups, meetings or classes, call 541-553-3205.

There is a special Meet and Greet event with the director of Rez Ball, Sydney Freeland and Reservation Dogs writer & director Tazbah Rose Chavez today from 11:30-1:30 at the Warm Springs Community Center. There will be snacks and a chance to win special raffle prizes.

This afternoon, Bend Film Festival will have free screenings at the Madras Cinema 5. There will be a screening at 2:15 of episodes 1 & 2 of Echo and at 5pm the movie Rez Ball. Following both screenings with be a Q&A with the director Sydney Freeland. There are films being shown Saturday & Sunday as well. Saturday’s screenings will be Sugarcane at 1pm, Missing from Fire Trail Road at 3:30 and La Cocina at 6:15. And, on Sunday at 1:30 will be Indigenous Shorts, Singing Back the Buffalo at 3:45 and To Kill a Wolf at 6:15. Learn about all of the films at www.bendfilm.org.

For senior lunch today, STUFFED PORK TENDERLOIN is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Today in Madras High School sports: Varsity Football is hosting Elmira at 7. You can hear the game live on KWSO.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Practice early detection. Develop breast self-awareness. Get to know your body to notice if any changes start to happen. If you have questions about breast health, contact your health care provider at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center or Dominique Lugo, MCH Nurse at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration tomorrow, exploring and celebrating the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on the OSU-Cascades campus. For a full event schedule, dinner tickets and to learn more about the First Peoples Celebration visit osucascades.edu.

All family and friends are invited to a memorial for Stacey Leonard tomorrow at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. A giveaway and meal will follow services. A headstone unveiling will be set for a later date.

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resorts is planning a Fall Free Tribal Day this Sunday. Admission will be free for Tribal Members from 11am to 7pm. In addition, discounted cabanas will be available – a 50% discount for Warm Spring Tribal Members, and 25% for non-Warm Spring tribal members. All food items will be 25% off for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

All IHS Departments at the Warm Springs Clinic will be closed on Monday, October 14th in observance of the federal holiday.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has vacancies on the following boards: Education Committee, Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, Waterboard, Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and Telco Board of Directors. Letters of interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving need to be submitted to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm on Monday October 21st. Applicants are also required to sign a criminal and credit background check through the ST’s office.

ECE is having Trunk or Treat Pumpkin Parade in their parking lot at 10am on Halloween. Any departments and programs wishing to set up can contact Tiana.Northrup@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Halloween Carnival is from 6-8pm at the Community Center. They’ll have free bingo in the social hall from 6:30-7:30. The costume showdown starts at 7:30. Categories for the costume contest this year are Classic Frankenstein, Classic Bride of Frankenstein, Classic Son & Daughter of Frankenstein and Silliest Frankenstein.