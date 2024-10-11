KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 11, 2024

Scoping meeting for solar power proposal by Navajo Power

The Branch of Natural Resources (BNR) is hosting a public scoping meeting for a proposed commercial-scale solar and battery energy storage project. The project is being developed by Navajo Power, PBC in close coordination with Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprise.

The scoping meeting will be held at the Greeley Heights Community Building on Tuesday Oct 15th, 2024 from 12-2pm. Navajo Power Staff will also be there after the session for any questions. The meeting with the Tribal public is to provide information and seek feedback. Light food and beverages will be provided.

Navajo Power is a Native American-owned utility-scale renewable energy project developer and a Public Benefits Corporation. They are majority employee-owned, founded by Navajo and Indigenous entrepreneurs, and invest 80% of profits into new projects and community benefits across Indian Country.

Navajo Power’s mission is to maximize the economic and community benefits of the clean energy transition for Tribes and Tribal communities by working hand-in-hand with tribal governments and communities across the country.

Great Oregon Shakeout Oct 17th

Oregonians have become all too familiar with the need for emergency preparedness due to various hazards, including wildfires, drought, floods, and ice storms. However, earthquakes – while less common – remain a top concern, especially given the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Pacific Coast, which has the potential to generate a 9.0+ magnitude earthquake and a resulting tsunami. To help Oregonians better prepare, Governor Tina Kotek is encouraging residents to learn and practice safe actions to take during an earthquake.

On October 17 at 10:17 a.m., Governor Kotek and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) staff invite all Oregonians to join the statewide and national earthquake drill. This drill will simulate the response to an earthquake with the “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” method for 60 seconds:

Drop onto your hands and knees.

Cover your head and neck, and if nearby, crawl under a sturdy desk or table.

Hold On until the shaking stops.

The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a global earthquake drill taking place at 10:21 a.m. on Thursday, October 17.

Fall season Tribal Fishery

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission has announced a fall season tribal fishery. A Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am Monday, October 14th for 3 nights. Gear can be set and drift gillnets with no mesh size restriction.

2024 FALL SEASON TRIBAL FISHERY ANNOUNCEMENT