KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 18, 2024

The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade Committee is having a huckleberry pancake fundraiser today starting at 8am until noon at the Agency Longhouse. It’s a cash only sale.

Warm Springs K8 Cross Country Districts are this morning at 10 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras.

At the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs on Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon and an Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3pm. For more information about any groups, meetings or classes, call 541-553-3205.

For senior lunch today, BEEF BURGUNDY is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites everyone to a Halloween Dance today starting at 5:00 and going until 8 in the social hall. They’ll have a costume dance contest, announce the drawing contest winners and prizes.

In prep sports action today, White Buffalo varsity football travels to Cottage Grove.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Practice early detection. Develop breast self-awareness. Get to know your body to notice if any changes start to happen. If you have questions about breast health, contact your health care provider at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center or Dominique Lugo, MCH Nurse at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking kids on a trip to the pumpkin patch at Liepold Farms in Boring on Monday. The bus will leave at 9:30 and return at 4:45. The cost is $12 which includes the corn maze, hayride, hay maze and a pumpkin. Youth need to bring a sack lunch. Space is limited and parents need to stop by the Community Center office to pay and fill out a permission slip.

The Boys & Girls Club will be open from 8am to 5pm on Monday, October 21st – a no school day.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Halloween Carnival is from 6-8pm at the Community Center. They’ll have free bingo in the social hall from 6:30-7:30. The costume showdown starts at 7:30. Categories for the costume contest this year are Classic Frankenstein, Classic Bride of Frankenstein, Classic Son & Daughter of Frankenstein and Silliest Frankenstein.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, childcare, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.