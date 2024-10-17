KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 17, 2024

Great Shakeout Day

Today is the Great ShakeOut Day. People around the world are participating in earthquake drills at work, school, and home. We will be participating here at the Warm Springs Media Center at 10:17 a.m., and encourage everyone to join in practicing earthquake safety.

Earthquakes may happen anytime and almost anywhere. Most injuries caused by earthquakes are from falling or flying objects. It is important to practice how to be safe.

When you’re doing your earthquake drill, if a table or desk is nearby, drop where you are, onto your hands and knees. Cover your head and neck with one arm and hand, then crawl underneath the table or desk for additional shelter. Stay on your knees and bend forward to protect vital organs. And hold on to your shelter with one hand. Keep covering your head/neck with your other hand. If there is nothing to get under, then crawl next to a wall, away from any windows.

Visit www.shakeout.org for guidance on ways to adapt drills for your situation.

CO Disability Network “Connections & Coffee” in Warm Springs

The Central Oregon Disability Support Network (CODSN) works to connect families with resources. The goal of their network is to create a space where families and individuals can connect with each other, create a positive and strengths-based vision of the future, find the practical resources they need, and be empowered to lead fulfilling lives.

CODSN will have staff available in Warm Springs next week – on Tuesday, October 22nd, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be at the Early Childhood Education Center and welcome people to stop by for one-on-one connection to address your Special Education questions or needs.

Deadline to apply for CTWS Board vacancies coming up

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has vacancies on several boards and the deadline for applicants is coming up soon.

The Education Committee has one tribal member position, as well as an alternate position.

The Telco Board of Directors has an opening for a class-II, non-member position.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission has an open position.

There’s one position open on the Waterboard.

And, the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners has one position opening.

Letters of interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of the boards need to be submitted to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer no later than 5pm on Monday October 21. Those can be dropped off in person at the Tribal Administration Building or you can also mail the documents to PO Box 455 in Warm Springs. Applicants also need to sign a criminal and credit background check and that information will be submitted confidentially to the Secretary-Treasurer-CEO.

Helping Hand Food Pantry closing for the winter

The Helping Hand Food Pantry at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will close November 1st and remain closed until March 1st. The winter closing will coincide with repairs being made at the church and adjoining home.

MHS Sports today

Today at Madras High School, boys JV-2 soccer is hosting a game with Caldera at 4:00pm. JV & and varsity boys’ soccer host Molalla with games at 4:00 and 6:00.

Girls’ soccer teams are playing games at Molalla High School. Volleyball teams have games at Crook County High School in Prineville.